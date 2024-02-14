SMRT to roll out chimes on all trains and at over 70 stations after successful pilot

SINGAPORE - The chimes on the trains and at MRT stations are here to stay.

The tunes will now be progressively implemented on all trains and at over 70 stations on the North-South, East-West and Circle lines from Feb 14.

The chimes, which were introduced by rail operator SMRT in October 2023 as a pilot initiative for three months, are inspired by local tunes. They are played to make train rides more inclusive for the visually impaired.

SMRT president Lam Sheau Kai said: “SMRT would like to thank our commuters for their support and feedback throughout this three-month pilot that started in October last year.

“We are encouraged by the numerous positive feedback that was gathered across various channels, including social media and our website. Commuters shared that the melodic chimes were uplifting and pleasant, hoping that this initiative will be permanently rolled out to our stations and trains.”

Measures were also taken to address concerns by commuters, such as adjusting the level of sound and duration for which the train chimes are played.

The chimes were produced following a partnership between SMRT and The Teng Company, a local not-for-profit arts company.

“This initiative will also make commuting within our network more inclusive, especially for those who rely on their auditory senses for a safer and smoother commute,” Mr Lam added.

The chimes will be played at the following train stations:

North-South Line

Marina South Pier, Marina Bay, Dhoby Ghaut, Somerset, Orchard, Newton, Novena, Toa Payoh, Braddell, Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, Yio Chu Kang, Yishun, Sembawang, Woodlands, Marsiling, Kranji, Yew Tee, Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak

East-West Line

Pasir Ris, Tampines, Simei, Changi Airport, Expo, Bedok, Kembangan, Eunos, Paya Lebar, Kallang, Lavender, Bugis, City Hall, Raffles Place, Tanjong Pagar, Outram Park, Tiong Bahru, Redhill, Queenstown, Commonwealth, Buona Vista, Dover, Chinese Garden, Boon Lay, Joo Koon, Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link

Circle Line