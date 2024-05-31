SMRT to extend selected train and bus services on eve of Hari Raya Haji

SINGAPORE – Commuters travelling late on the eve of Hari Raya Haji will still be able to catch public transport, as SMRT will extend selected train and bus services.

The North-South Line (NSL), East-West Line (EWL) and Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will be extended into the early hours of June 17.

The last TEL train leaving Woodlands North for Gardens by the Bay will depart at 12.12am, and the train travelling in the other direction will depart at 12.29am.

From City Hall, the last NSL and EWL trains bound for Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link will depart at 12.30am.

Services on the Circle Line (CCL) will also run later. The last CCL train to Harbourfront from Dhoby Ghaut will depart at 11.55pm on June 16, and the train bound for Dhoby Ghaut from Harbourfront will depart at 11.30pm on the same day.

There will be no extension for the Bukit Panjang LRT service and Changi Airport service.

The operating hours for selected bus services across three interchanges will also be extended.

Last buses for services 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A will depart from Choa Chu Kang bus interchange at 1.40am on June 17.

Services 901, 911, 912A, 912B and 913 from Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub and 920, 922 and 973A from Bukit Panjang bus interchange will depart at 1.25am on the same day.

For more information, the public can visit SMRT’s website or contact its customer hotline on 1800-336-8900 from 7.30am to 8pm daily.