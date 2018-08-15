SMRT employee lauded for going extra mile to deposit lost cheque

SINGAPORE - An SMRT employee has been praised widely after depositing a misplaced cheque found at Changi Airport's MRT station.

The post that assistant station manager Mohammad Ridwan Malik put up on Facebook last week received closed to 300 reactions and had been shared over 570 times as of 12.30pm on Wednesday (Aug 15).

A video in the Aug 7 post shows him slipping the United Overseas Bank (UOB) cheque, dated Aug 6 and stating $454.75 made out to Ho Suet Fong, into a cheque deposit box.

The cheque had been issued by the Eternal Life Assembly church, which is located in Bukit Timah.

Mr Ridwan said he had posted on social media in hopes that the news would reach the cheque's owner, and had not expected to receive so much online praise.

"I was about to start my shift at the station when I found the cheque left on the counter. I saw that the cheque referred to a church, so I thought that possibly a charity or someone in need of the money had lost it," he said.

The 37-year-old, who works at Changi Airport MRT station, used his break to deposit the cheque at the UOB ATM in Terminal 2.

Eternal Life Assembly had not been aware of Mr Ridwan's considerate act when The Straits Times contacted the church on Wednesday.

Ms Mariza Versoza, 42, an account executive at the church, explained that the cheque had been issued to Ms Ho, a former church employee, for church activities.

Mr Ridwan's actions saved the church processing fees and also the time it would have taken to issue another cheque.

"We are very happy, of course, to receive the good news. We thank Mr Ridwan and will be informing Ms Ho so she can thank him personally as well," she said.