SMRT Buses investigating after double-decker bus mounts kerb, strikes bollard in Boon Lay

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Video footage of the incident shows the left side of a double-decker bus mounted on the corner of a kerb, with a bollard lodged in one of the vehicle’s rear wheels.

SINGAPORE – Public transport operator SMRT Buses on Aug 5 said it is reviewing an incident where its double-decker bus mounted a kerb near Boon Lay Bus Interchange and struck a bollard.

Video footage of the incident, captured by Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, shows the left side of the bus mounted on the corner of a kerb, with a bollard lodged in one of the vehicle’s rear wheels.

The bus, which has passengers on board, later attempts to reverse, dislodging the bollard from the ground. Some SMRT employees are also seen on site attempting to help move the bollard.

In response to queries, SMRT Buses deputy managing director Vincent Gay said the incident happened at about 6.45pm on Aug 3 , when bus service 243G was travelling towards Boon Lay Bus Interchange.

The bus captain had missed the slip road from Jurong West Street 64 to Jurong West Central 3 , and the vehicle struck the bollard while attempting to make a 90-degree turn at a junction.

After conducting safety checks on the bus and confirming that there were no injuries, the bus captain continued the journey, Gay said.

All 15 passengers alighted safely at the interchange, their intended next stop, he added.

The bollard was repaired on the morning of Aug 4.

“SMRT Buses will review the matter with the bus captain and take appropriate action after investigations are concluded,” said Gay.

“We will continue to stress on the importance of safety to our employees. We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

According to the Singapore Police Force’s website , forming up incorrectly when turning left or right is an offence that may be punishable with four demerit points and a $200 fine for drivers of heavy vehicles like buses.