SMRT bus driver, 58, dies after crashing vehicle into tree in Woodlands

SINGAPORE – A 58-year-old bus driver died after an accident in which his SMRT bus mounted a kerb and crashed into a tree in Woodlands on the morning of April 16.

In response to queries, SMRT buses deputy managing director Vincent Gay said service 911 was travelling along Woodlands Avenue 2 towards Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub when the accident happened.

No commuters were on board at the time, he added.

“We are very saddened to learn of the passing of our bus captain,” said Mr Gay. “Our priority is to render care and support to (his) next-of-kin during this difficult time.”

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at about 9.25am. The male bus driver was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Photographs of the aftermath of the accident were shared on various social media posts on Facebook and Instagram.

In the photos, a stationary SMRT bus can be seen with its front windscreen smashed.

In a video posted on on Instagram page sgfollowsall.backup, a person appears to be performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a person in the driver’s seat.

A fire engine and several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers are also present at scene.

SCDF said it was alerted to the accident at 9.25am and that the bus driver was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.