Smooth rides for commuters as normal train services resume

A day after one of the worst power-related disruptions in years that hit three MRT lines and left thousands stranded, train service on the lines resumed, with commuters saying that their morning rides were uneventful.

At about 6.45am at Yew Tee MRT station yesterday, commuters who spoke to The Straits Times said nothing was amiss when they took their daily ride.

Mr Muhammad Nur Nazirul, a full-time national serviceman, said that his commute from Hougang to Yew Tee went without a hitch.

"I only found out about the dis-ruptions on Thursday morning through the news. It was quite surprising to me, especially as so many stations were affected," said the 22-year-old.

A power fault on Wednesday shut down train services on parts of the North-South and East-West MRT lines at around 7pm, severely disrupting the evening rush-hour commute. Half an hour later, the fault disrupted service along a 16-station stretch of the Circle Line, which was fixed by 8.40pm.

Service resumed at all stations along the North-South and East-West lines at 10.35pm.

A breakdown of insulation of a power cable between Tuas Link and Tuas West Road stations led to a chain reaction that caused the disruption, which is one of the most serious power-related incidents to hit the MRT network in recent years.

Ms Jane Tan, a public servant who works in Jurong, was among the commuters yesterday morning at Jurong East MRT station.

Describing the situation the night before, she said the bus interchange was packed as commuters streamed out of the MRT station after it was announced that there was no train service.

She took a bus towards Serangoon, where she lives, and alighted at Clementi MRT station to see if she could hop onto a Pasir Ris-bound train. "It was really choked," she said of the station, where a crowd had formed.

The 26-year-old added that she had to forgo a dinner appointment at Nex with a friend, and had a meal at Clementi before heading home. She arrived home at about 9.30pm, two hours and 15 minutes after she left the Jurong East station.

"It could have been a lot worse if the full workforce was out, so I am thankful that I eventually got home okay," she said.

Mr Alan Tan, 33, had to take a private-hire car home after trains stopped running from Jurong East. He was at the station at about 8pm on Wednesday.

"I ended up taking a Grab home to Sembawang, but it is not an issue. There is no need to get angry, it won't change anything," said Mr Tan, who works in the food distribution industry.

A commuter who wanted to be known only as Ms So said she was in a train at Bishan station at around 7.30pm on Wednesday when the disruption happened.

She managed to board a bus for Woodleigh, which connected her to the North East Line (NEL) and Serangoon MRT station.

Yesterday, she was at Serangoon MRT station at 7.30am, the usual time she leaves for office.

"I left at the same time because I thought that everything would have been fixed by now, and I didn't think I would be unlucky twice," said the 24-year-old, who works in operations.

"There was a brief moment when the train suddenly stopped on the purple line (NEL), but thankfully it was nothing," she added.

Housewife Siti Hasna, who lives in Choa Chu Kang and relies on public transport, said breakdowns are inevitable.

"The trains are always moving, and I would expect them to break down… it is just matter of time."

"I take public transport pretty often, and things have been okay, so far so good... I guess I am lucky," added the 34-year-old.