Smoking ban enforced in Orchard Road

The smoking ban in Singapore's Orchard Road shopping belt was enforced yesterday, with offenders facing a composition fine of $200 or a court fine of up to $1,000.

National Environment Agency (NEA) enforcement officers were seen booking smokers for lighting up outside the designated smoking zones.

Smokers will now be confined to about 50 designated smoking areas, each spaced about 100m to 200m apart. NEA has seen a 95 per cent drop in the number of advisories given out to smokers during the ban's three-month probationary period, from 1,900 per day in January to 87 per day last month.

Student Jega Thiagu, 20, who frequents Orchard Road, told The Straits Times yesterday that she noticed the number of smokers has been reduced.

"Now, I seldom encounter the smell of smoke nor see smokers flicking cigarette butts onto the floor," she said.