SMEs to raise funds for migrant workers

The Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (Asme) has launched an initiative to rally the business community to make a contribution to the migrant worker community in Singapore.

In partnership with the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) Foundation, the initiative plans to raise $300,000 from the small and medium-sized enterprise community, in addition to a $200,000 grant from the foundation.

The donation will be made to the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund, the charity of the Migrant Workers' Centre.

Entrepreneurs from Asme's network started the initiative with the aim of supporting the migrant worker community and recognising their contributions.

It also demonstrates the business community's solidarity with migrant workers, as their efforts continue to be an economic force in building Singapore.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said: "The business community has come forward to help our migrant workers. It is a very tough time for businesses. Yet the businesses are doing this. I am heartened to see this.

"Migrant workers are facing an uncertain future, and they will be very grateful for these efforts. It has been tough for them as well."

The key sponsor of the initiative, which has been supported by a number of companies, is Best World International, a Singapore-headquartered company specialising in the development and distribution of premium skincare, personal care, nutritional and wellness products.

Other donors include investment company Alliance Asia Holdings, accounting and consultancy firm BDO LLP Singapore, lifestyle product group V3 Group Singapore, Charles & Keith International and Rigel Group.

Mr Kurt Wee, president of Asme, said: "Our migrant workers play an important part in building the foundation of Singapore's infrastructure and economy.

"During a critical time such as this, we believe that it is crucial to provide them with the support and assistance that they need, and to show our appreciation for their efforts.

"In times of crises, all of us have a duty and responsibility to help one another out in order to build resilience as a nation.

"We urge the business community to show compassion and play a part in serving the needs of the local community to build an inclusive Singapore."

Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, chairman of the Migrant Workers' Centre, said it appreciated the efforts of Asme and SBF Foundation to raise funds to help the migrant worker community in Singapore.

He added: "As a champion for fair employment and the well-being of our migrant brothers and sisters in Singapore, we are happy to see the various sectors in our community coming together to show care and concern to our migrant worker community, and standing by them during this battle against the Covid-19 virus."