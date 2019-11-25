'Smart' technology and 'green' design for NS Hub at Bukit Gombak

SINGAPORE - 'Smart' technology, such as facial recognition, at the new one-stop centre for national servicemen should cut queueing time for medical screenings by 30 per cent.

NS Hub at Bukit Gombak - which aims to be in the top 10 per cent of energy-efficient buildings in Singapore - could also save more than $700,000 in utility bills every year.

The features were unveiled on Monday (Nov 25) at the groundbreaking ceremony for the building, which is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Announced in March, NS Hub will see services for national servicemen - from national service (NS) registration to physical fitness training - brought under one roof.

It will be located near the Ministry of Defence and connected to Cashew MRT by an overhead bridge.

Currently, national servicemen go to the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) for NS registration, Fitness Conditioning Centres for physical training tests (IPPT) and the Military Medicine Institute in Kent Ridge for specialist medical and dental care.

The hub will house the first purpose-built, all-weather facility for Individual Physical Proficiency Tests (IPPT), with a 400m indoor running track, that can accommodate 300 to 500 servicemen per session - comparable to other Fitness Conditioning Centres.

NS Hub will be open to the public and will have facilities such as a food court, an e-Mart, a childcare centre, a 500-metre outdoor running track as well as an exercise corner.



NS Hub will be open to the public and will have facilities such as a food court. PHOTO: MINDEF



A mobile app will allow servicemen to book appointments and receive updates.

Mr Pang Lu Kit, 45, who is NS Hub project lead from the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), said that fluid dynamics simulations were done to determine the best way to place the building for maximum natural ventilation.

"We are bench-marking ourselves against the BCA (Building and Construction Authority) Green Mark Platinum standard. We are bench-marking ourselves against the super low energy certification, and ultimately we want to be among the top 10 per cent of energy efficient buildings in Singapore," he told reporters.

DSTA are the project managers, while DP Architects are the building design consultants.

Rainwater harvesting features will result in estimated savings of 32,000 cubic metres of water per year. That is enough for the use for 150 4-room HDB units in a year, said Mr Pang, who is from DSTA's Building and Infrastructure Programme Centre.

About 600 new trees will be planted - four times the existing number of trees on the current nine-hectare site where NS Hub sits. Half of the felled trees will be converted into usable features, such as seats.

CMPB, which administers the NS registration process, was first situated in Pearl's Hill Barracks in 1966 before moving to Kallang Camp the following year (1967). In 1972, it moved to Tanglin Camp at Dempsey Road, before relocating to its current site at Depot Road in 1989.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony, said in a speech that NS Hub would likely be CMPB's permanent site, where many generations of national servicemen would enlist.

Dr Ng was accompanied by Senior Ministers of State for Defence Heng Chee How and Dr Maliki Osman, Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, DSTA chief executive Tan Peng Yam as well as other senior defence officials.

Mr Matthew Yeo, 18, who completed his junior college this year (2019) and will be enlisting in two months, welcomed the decision to open NS Hub to the public.

"I think it's also really good that they decided to integrate public facilities into the place. Having public facilities allow us to bring Singaporeans closer to the NS experience, which is a common experience for all Singaporeans," he added.