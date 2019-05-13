Smart padlock, stamp collection clinch top Singapore Creator Awards

A nursery rhyme-themed stamp collection, a smart padlock and a transformable mahjong table were among the top designs at Singapore Creator Awards 2019, presented last Friday evening.

The stamp collection, which won graphic designer Andy Koh, 45, the top prize in the graphic design category, features characters from English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil nursery rhymes, such as Baa Baa Black Sheep.

Organised by Singapore Press Holdings' flagship Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, the Singapore Creator Awards is a design competition which aims to spur creativity that is distinctively Singaporean. The awards are in their second year.

The top winner in the lifestyle product category was a padlock, by smart lock company igloohome, which allows users to manage access by creating PIN codes or Bluetooth keys via an app.

Ms Jessica Wong, 35, creative director and co-founder of local furniture brand Scene Shang, bagged the silver prize in the lifestyle product category with a mahjong table that can be folded into a slim console.

Bronze went to Mr David Jonathan Ui, 22, a design student from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, who designed a nostalgic lightweight rattan stool.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling presented trophies and cash prizes of $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 to the top three winners of each category.

This year, the DBS "Recycle more, Waste less" award was added to recognise innovative ideas that help solve environmental problems.

Twenty-year-old Temasek Polytechnic students Emily Chan and Chan Xiao Lin won the $3,000 prize for their "Lobang Loot" business model prototype. This offers a weekly subscription service that provides meal kits with recipes and the right proportions of ingredients to cut food wastage.