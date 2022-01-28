Smart Nation Ambassador lauded for creating videos to guide migrant workers on Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - In June 2020, when there was progress in the nation's Covid-19 pandemic fight, more than 5,000 migrant workers from dormitories were allowed to resume work.

To play it safe, they had to use mobile applications to report their temperatures and prove that they were not infected.

But the instructions in the apps are in English, which most migrant workers are not familiar with.

One group of people sprang into action.

Mrs Pratibha Kurnool, Asia-Pacific outreach lead at IT company Cognizant, rallied her colleagues to create videos in Bengali, Tamil and Hindi on how to use these apps.

She was among four people honoured as Star Smart Nation Ambassadors at an appreciation event on Friday at Heartbeat@Bedok.

Mrs Kurnool, 45, said: "There are so many applications with protocols specific to migrant workers. We saw a huge opportunity for us to bridge this technology gap."

She and her team, in collaboration with the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group, spent three hectic days putting the videos together on how to use the TraceTogether, FWMOMCare (which monitors health status) and SGWorkPass apps. They have accumulated about 50,000 views on YouTube.