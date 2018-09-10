Smart home appliances a hit with visitors at Comex

Smart products, especially smart home appliances, are hot at this year's Comex, the four-day tech and consumer electronics exhibition that ended yesterday.

The event at Suntec Singapore convention centre featured more than 150 booths selling a wide range of products, including printers, laptops, televisions, mobile phones, cameras and gaming devices.

Exhibits Inc, the organiser, said a popular new category of products is related to the Internet of Things (IoT). At IoT booths, consumers learnt how to link home appliances, and even their vehicles, to their mobile phones.

With increasing desire to go digital, people can then perform tasks such as controlling their fridge or lighting from their phones. They can also get notifications when their car petrol is low, for instance.

A spokesman for Samsung said that its Samsung Connect Home Bundle Deal was a hot favourite. It comes with smart home capabilities that let customers control devices such as locks and security systems using an app.

Smartphones were just as popular. Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 was a "crowd favourite" with its long-lasting battery, increased storage capabilities and Bluetooth-enabled S Pen. Huawei launched its pearl white P20 Pro smartphone in conjunction with the fair. The P20 Pro has a more advanced camera system to improve photography.

Exhibits Inc said top products included digital televisions, partly because residents are switching from analogue transmission to digital TV. Gaming products also continued to attract buyers.

Consumers interviewed said they were satisfied with the deals.

Housewife Norida Saidi, 31, bought an HP LaserJet printer. The original price was $359 but she bought it at $299, with complimentary vouchers.

"I saw this printer and thought it was a good deal," she said. "Originally, I wanted to buy computers, but I was told that some of them were sold out."

Semi-retired salesman William Ong, 62, was at Comex for the second time in three days to grab good deals. He bought an Acer notebook.

"I came on Friday first and it was $740. Today, it's $710," he said.

Mr Ong said that he hoped to see more smart home appliances and artificial intelligence (AI) products next year. "I also hope they will be more affordable and there will be greater variety," he said.