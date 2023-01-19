‘Smart clubbing’ campaign returns as molestation cases and fights in nightspots rise

SINGAPORE - The “smart clubbing” campaign is being revived amid concerns over an increase in molestation cases and fights in and around nightlife spots in 2022.

The year-long campaign, organised by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), aims to reduce such crimes by encouraging nightlife outlets and patrons to adopt safe clubbing practices.

This includes developing proper procedures to deal with intoxicated patrons and improving surveillance in clubs.

The police said on Thursday that 77 molestation cases were reported at nightspots between January and September 2022.

This is up from 17 cases for the same period in 2021, when nightlife activities were muted due to Covid-19 restrictions. Before the pandemic, there were 104 molestation cases in 2019 and 143 cases in 2018.

A total of 36 cases of rioting, affray, disorderly behaviour and serious hurt were reported in the first nine months of 2022, up from 10 cases in the same period in 2021.

Speaking at the campaign’s launch at Marquee nightclub at Marina Bay Sands on Thursday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said there is a need to remain vigilant as the nightlife industry emerges from the pandemic and restores its vibrancy.

Said Ms Sun: “Intoxicated patrons may sometimes put themselves and others in dangerous situations, especially when they find themselves involved in fights, assaults or cases of outrage of modesty.”

Bars, pubs and clubs were allowed to resume nightlife operations in April 2022.

Marquee, one of the glitziest and most popular nightclubs in Singapore, had at least three alleged cases of outrage of modesty between September and December 2022.

The men, aged between 21 and 45, were said to have inappropriately touched the female victims, aged between 22 and 27, at the nightclub. All three men were charged in court on Thursday.

In her speech, Ms Sun highlighted a case in Colorado in the United States, where a 22-year-old gunman fired at patrons in a nightclub in November 2022, killing five and injuring 25 others.

“While Singapore might be safe from gun violence, a patron armed with other offensive weapons can inflict a lot of harm.” she said.

“We have seen incidents of suspects with knives or swords in the heartlands. Can you imagine if they were to bring such items into a crowded public entertainment outlet?”