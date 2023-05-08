Smart carpark and EV charging system that tackles space hogging launched at NTU

SINGAPORE - An integrated smart carpark and electric vehicle (EV) charging system has been rolled out at three carparks in Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Known as GoParkin, the system currently covers six EV charging points installed at carparks A, B and Q at NTU’s Jurong campus, NTU said in a statement on Monday.

There are plans to extend the network to a total of 14 charging points at four more carparks by June, including carpark D, Crescent Hall, North Hill and the School of Biological Sciences carparks.

Once EV users register their vehicle with the GoParkin mobile app, they will be able to use the app as a one-stop platform to find available parking spots, charge their vehicles and make cashless payment.

The system, developed by ST Engineering as a collaboration with NTU, has Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology, which can verify and validate the licence plate of each registered vehicle that enters the EV charging space.

The licence plates of vehicles that overstay their use of the charging points are automatically routed to NTU’s parking enforcement team for quick on-the-ground response.

This ability to detect and identify space hogging by both EVs and non-EVs is unlike conventional parking systems.

Mr Ashley Yeo, deputy department manager of urban solutions at ST Engineering, said there will be a 15-minute grace period once the vehicle has finished charging. After that, offenders will be issued a ticket and fined $30, with an additional $50 charge for the wheel clamp.

Automated detection and identification also applies to vehicles that commit other traffic offences, including entering or exiting the carpark in the wrong direction.

The Plug-n-Charge feature ensures a seamless experience by automatically activating a charging session once users connect the plug to their vehicles. A colour-coded LED system allows EV users to monitor their charging status.

The smart carpark system will help to reap operational and maintenance cost-savings through the use of cost-effective and low-maintenance technology.

Mr Ang Kim Siah, head of mobility road, urban solutions at ST Engineering, said there is no need to deploy people to conduct manual authorisation and identification, as the automated system provides real-time monitoring of EV charging and space hogging. This allows further optimisation of manpower compared with conventional carparks.

The system also provides advanced analytics that generate information about the charging patterns and preferences of EV users, said NTU. The data gathered will be used for planning and enhancement of future services.

When asked about the estimated breakdown of the cost-savings, a representative from ST Engineering said the details are commercially sensitive and depend on long-term use of the smart carpark system.