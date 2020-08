The National Day observance ceremony at the Istana yesterday was a smaller, quieter affair due to Covid-19. President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong were joined by the Istana's and Prime Minister's Office staff, including (left) Cabinet Secretary Tan Kee Yong. PM Lee wrote in a Facebook post: "We sang Majulah Singapura and recited our Pledge in our hearts... which only made it a more heartfelt and poignant ceremony."

