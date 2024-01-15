Small states should unite to call out big powers for violating international law: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE – Small states like Singapore need to come together to speak up when big powers violate international law and practise double standards, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said on Jan 15.

This is because in a world without international law, the main principle will be “might makes right”, and the interests of small states are likely to suffer.

“Alone, our words and actions may not carry much weight. But, working together, we can have some impact,” he said.

Mr Shanmugam was giving the keynote address at a conference organised by the National University of Singapore’s Centre for International Law.

The 200 participants included judges from international courts and tribunals, academics, government officials, embassy representatives and practitioners from local and regional law firms.

In his speech, Mr Shanmugam touched on the importance of international law, the reality of international power dynamics, and what small states can do when big powers breach international law.

He noted that since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, the international order has been rooted in the dominance of the United States and multilateral institutions such as the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund.

Today, serious questions are being asked if this order is “unravelling”, with changes that have taken place over the last decades, and accelerated by the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, said Mr Shanmugam.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was the largest attack on a European country since World War II. Hundreds of thousands from both sides have been killed or wounded.

More than 23,000 people in Gaza have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas. The Palestinian militant group stormed into southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, prompting retaliatory airstrikes and a ground assault by Israeli forces.

Mr Shanmugam cited an article which said that multilateral institutions are losing credibility, as they are often “used and abused” by advanced economies to serve their own interests.

For example, the UN suffered a blow to its reputation in the eyes of developing countries that perceive double standards in the actions of some Western countries for supporting Ukraine against Russia, but blocking or abstaining from resolutions on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

With these observations, there is a sense that much of the world order is in some crisis, he said.

Mr Shanumgam said small states are the most vulnerable in a world without a system of rules and principles to govern the behaviour of states.

With international law, small states have a “fighting chance to carve out their place in the world”.

A rules-based international order recognises the sovereign equality of all states, enshrines fundamental principles such as the peaceful settlement of disputes, and seeks to provide a stable environment for international trade and investment.