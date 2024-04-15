Small countries can try to calm global tensions, says PM Lee, as S’pore, NZ expand partnership

SINGAPORE - Small countries cannot resolve conflicts such as those in the Middle East, but can try to calm things down and encourage dialogue in the region, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on April 15.

He was speaking at a joint press conference at the Istana with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon, where he was asked about the role small nations like Singapore and New Zealand can play amid escalating global tensions.

Asked if he thought a global war was on the cards, PM Lee added: “I do not think we are close to a world war; I think it is a very troubled world, and in particular, it is a very troubled Middle East.”

While nothing is going to solve problems in the Middle East in the foreseeable future, small countries still have a role to play, he said.

“You can try and calm things down, and you can get people back on track about talking about peace, maybe. And even that is going to be very hard given what has happened on Oct 7, and post-Oct 7,” said PM Lee.

“But if you do not try to do that, then you are saying the only way is the way of the sword, and I think that is going to lead to calamity for everybody,” he added.

PM Luxon, who arrived in Singapore on April 14 for a three-day official visit, noted that New Zealand and Singapore have common interests and that both are aligned on the rules of international and humanitarian law.

“What we want to continue to say is that we really want people to exercise restraint… and as (PM Lee) says, get into a negotiation and a conversation that ultimately leads to a Middle East peace process and a two-state solution,” said Mr Luxon.

It is his first trip to Singapore as Prime Minister since he was elected in October 2023.

PM Lee also stressed the importance of small countries taking a stand and explaining what they consider right and wrong, as well as what they think will be helpful towards developing a global consensus.

The leaders’ comments follow Iran’s attack on Israeli territory late on April 13, when it launched a swarm of explosive drones and missiles in retaliation against what it called an Israeli strike on April 1.

The strike on its Damascus consulate, which Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for, killed 12 people including two senior commanders of the Revolutionary Guards.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on April 14 that Singapore strongly condemned the act.

Asked about how small countries like Singapore and New Zealand can respond in an era of increasing deglobalisation, PM Lee said that Singapore cannot afford to deglobalise and has to trade and find partners, including New Zealand.

“If Singapore has to make all the chips for ourselves, we will never make chips,” said PM Lee. If New Zealand has to eat all the food which it produces, it will not make a living either,” said PM Lee, to which PM Luxon quipped: “We’d be very large.”