Slow down, chickens crossing: Motorists give way to hen and chicks, guide them to safety

SINGAPORE – Morning commuters were forced to slow down after being greeted by an unexpected sight on Upper Thomson Road – a mother hen and five chicks crossing the road.

A video posted by TikTok user @yolo_thuswetravel on Jan 23 shows the animals attempting to cross the busy road as a flurry of vehicles approach.

The hen appears startled by the sudden onset of vehicles and is seen running in circles in the middle of the road, with her chicks darting around her frantically.

A lorry slows down for them and the passenger sticks his arm out to gesture to motorists in the next lane to slow down. Two motorcyclists then guide the chickens back to the pavement.

The video has since garnered 418,400 views and 22,400 likes, with netizens praising the motorists for ensuring the chickens’ safety and joking that the animals should be fined for jaywalking. Others expressed concerns that animals crossing could cause road accidents.

User narrativenomad28 commented: “This video really restores my faith in humanity… the truck driver who held out his hand to stop the traffic, and the two motorcyclists who escorted the chickens back to safety. I am so heartened (1) to see this happening and (2) see this happening in Singapore.”

The Singapore Kindness Movement’s official account wrote: “Kudos to the truck driver and motorists for your kindness... and thank you for sharing this wholesome moment with all of us.”

User Xiaoming asked the perennial question: “So why did the chicken cross the road?” The original poster replied: “Rushing to work like all of us.”

Unfortunately, these chickens did not get to the other side, as noted by a few viewers.

Speaking on behalf of the chickens, one comment said: “We want to cross the road, why you chase us back to the original place?”

Perhaps the chickens can use the overhead bridge next time, as another suggested.