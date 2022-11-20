Slip road to Farrer Road to reopen on Monday morning

SINGAPORE - The slip road leading from Holland Road to Farrer Road will reopen on Monday morning following the completion of urgent repair works, said national water agency PUB.

But a 100m stretch of the left-most lane of Farrer Road will remain closed as a safety precaution, until further notice, PUB said on Sunday. This is to facilitate additional repair work and checks beyond the slip road, the agency said in a Facebook post.

“A section along Lane 3 of the Farrer Underpass will also be closed to ensure vehicles coming out of the slip road can merge safely into Farrer Road,” said PUB.

The slip road had been closed for about six days, after PUB said it detected a sinkhole and some cracks on the slip road on Nov 15.

Tunnelling work for a section of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS) Phase 2 had been ongoing in the area. PUB said on Nov 16 that it had stopped the tunnelling work as a precaution while investigations were carried out, and had closed the slip road into Farrer Road as well as two lanes along a section of the Farrer Underpass for safety.

This is not the first time tunnelling work had caused such an incident in the area. In 2008, tunnelling for the MRT Circle Line caused a cave-in in the same vicinity. An 8m by 7m stretch of Cornwall Gardens in Holland Village – barely 200m from the damaged Farrer Road – had sunk into a 3m-deep crater.

The Farrer Road closure caused long tailbacks last week during the evening traffic peak on Tuesday and Wednesday.

PUB said that to minimise inconvenience to motorists, temporary signages will be deployed to guide motorists travelling in the area. Timely updates on the status of the repair works can be found on the OneMotoring website and the MyTransport.SG mobile application.