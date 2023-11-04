Slight rise in footfall at vaccination centres after roll-out of monovalent Covid-19 jab

SINGAPORE – On Saturday morning, Jaden Tan, five, received his first Covid-19 jab, and it was the latest monovalent version that promises to protect against current and emerging strains.

Jaden and his three-year-old brother were due to be vaccinated in late 2022, but they caught the infection then and their parents decided to postpone their inoculation by a year.

Accompanying them at the Ang Mo Kio joint testing and vaccination centre (JTVC) was their godmother and family friend Ms Zhang SY, who said: “We saw the news about the new vaccine and since we are going overseas at the end of the year – and the boys feel well – we decided to take them for their vaccination.”

Ms Zhang declined to reveal her full name.

The reformulated Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine – created to target the Omicron XBB.1.5 strain that was globally dominant in early 2023 – was rolled out from Oct 30. The majority of the globally circulating strains now are part of the broader XBB.1.5 family, according to the international genomics database Gisaid.

On most Saturdays before end-October at Ang Mo Kio JTVC, there would be about 50 people taking vaccines. But by 11am on Saturday, 100 people were at the centre for their jabs.

Since Oct 30, Kaki Bukit JTVC had seen a 15 to 20 per cent rise in footfall, with more coming forward to take the updated vaccine, said a Fullerton Health spokesman. An appointment for the jab is no longer necessary.

Like Ms Zhang, other parents and guardians who took their kids for the vaccination on Saturday did so to prepare for overseas travel as the year-end school holiday is round the corner.

Ms Tan CY, a civil servant in her early 50s, who has not been infected, received her seventh Covid-19 shot on Saturday.

“My husband and I have been very faithful in coming for every vaccination. And as a grassroots leader, I want to be a role model for elderly residents in my neighbourhood and encourage them to get their jabs,” said Ms Tan, who lives near Marine Drive.

About half of the vaccinated individuals at each centre were in their fifties or older, and had come to get updated on their yearly booster shots.

Retired IT professional Paul Ng, 68, took the monovalent vaccine on Saturday at Ang Mo Kio JTVC as he will be flying to Australia soon to visit his sister, who told him that Covid-19 cases are expected to rise there in December.

Among the younger adults getting their jabs on Saturday were foreign employees who were required by their companies here to take their first booster dose before starting work.

The additional shot is recommended for those at greatest risk of severe disease, including those aged 60 and above, medically vulnerable individuals and residents of aged care facilities, the Ministry of Health said on Oct 28.