16th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation

Slew of initiatives to deepen financial cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat greeting Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng on camera at the 16th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) yesterday. The two leaders jointly chair the JCBC, the highest-level bilateral platform between Singapor
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat greeting Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng on camera at the 16th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) yesterday. The two leaders jointly chair the JCBC, the highest-level bilateral platform between Singapore and China.PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION
  • Published
    1 hour ago

To support tourism, trade and e-commerce between Singapore and China, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is working with the People's Bank of China in the area of digital finance, the central bank said yesterday.

This is one in a slew of initiatives that will deepen financial cooperation between Singapore and China following an apex meeting between the two countries, the MAS said.

It added that the measures will build on existing areas of collaboration, with the aim of supporting financing and investment activities to help Singapore and China recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiatives were discussed at the 16th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation between Singapore and China, the highest-level bilateral platform between the two countries, yesterday, the MAS said.

Another initiative is a 25 billion yuan (S$5.1 billion) facility launched last month to help banks in Singapore meet their customers' growing business needs in Singapore and the region.

Yuan funding of up to three months will be channelled to primary dealers - banks in Singapore approved by the MAS - through the authority's money market operations.

These funds will strengthen their credit intermediation capabilities and overall yuan market liquidity in Singapore, the MAS said in a statement when it announced the facility's launch.

The central bank and the China Securities Regulatory Commission are also facilitating efforts by Singapore and Chinese exchanges to collaborate in new areas such as exchange traded funds, the MAS said yesterday. It will also deepen cooperation with China in green finance.

The MAS also said it has awarded China Construction Bank a qualifying full bank licence (QFB), which will allow the bank to have greater operational privileges here.

The award was "a direct manifestation" of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement Upgrade Protocol that kicked in last year, China Construction Bank said in a statement yesterday.

Previously, only 10 foreign banks - including Bank of China, HSBC and Citi - held QFB status in Singapore. Chinese banks now hold the most number of QFB licences here.

With the QFB licence, China Construction Bank said that it will focus on establishing a commodity trade financing centre, investment banking transaction centre and fintech innovation centre in Singapore.

"Concurrent with the existing infrastructure financing service centre and private banking centre, these will be the main driving forces in the future growth of the branch," it added.

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 09, 2020, with the headline 'Slew of initiatives to deepen financial cooperation'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 