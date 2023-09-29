Skygazers get lucky as break in clouds lets them catch year’s last supermoon

“I am glad that I persevered and waited for the window of time when the clouds cleared up, allowing me to capture a good shot,” said Benjamin, who started shooting the moon from the top floor of his Housing Board block in 2020.

Friday’s supermoon, which coincides with the Mid-Autumn festival, will be the last of 2023. A supermoon is a full moon that orbits closest to earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

Called the harvest moon, it was to start rising at 7pm and be most visible at 9pm, the Science Centre Observatory had said.

Mr Bryan Chihan, a 37-year-old in the finance industry, also managed to capture several shots of the moon as it briefly peeked out from behind the clouds in the Tuas sky after a wait of around 40 minutes.

“I would say the location is worth it as it is unique, and the location allows for classic photography composition elements as the moon would rise where the road vanishes around a curve,” he said, referring to a “secret spot” on the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

“For me, capturing photos of the moon against a foreground of various landmarks in Singapore, which include HDB flats, industrial areas, expressways and other non-tourist landmarks, shows that Singapore is not a boring place and can be beautiful from every area.”