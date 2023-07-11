Sky lanterns illegally released near Clementi HDB blocks

SINGAPORE - At least three sky lanterns were released into the sky by a group near HDB blocks in Clementi, despite rules against the release of such lanterns in Singapore.

Sky lanterns are commonly made of paper and wire, fuelled by a lit candle at the bottom of it.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, more than 10 people gathered on the evening of June 24 to release the sky lanterns from the open-air garden near the HDB blocks in Clementi Peaks.

A video of the act showed the lanterns drifting towards HDB blocks in the distance, with one of them nearly getting stuck in a tree, said the report.

The release of sky lanterns is not allowed in Singapore, according to information on the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) website.

Sky lanterns that are released freely have the potential to drift far and high enough to affect aircraft operations by distracting pilots or be “ingested” by aircraft engines, which in turn might endanger lives and cause harm to aircraft and property, said CAAS’s website.

The website stated that only tethered sky lanterns are allowed to be released between 7pm to 7am the next day on Monday to Friday, from 1pm on Saturday to 7am on Monday, and on public holidays.

A permit from CAAS is required if the sky lanterns are to be released in some parts of Singapore such as Changi, Seletar and Yishun, or if the lantern goes higher than 200 feet above mean sea level.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s website, lighted sky lanterns have to be tethered at all times, and the tethers used must be strong enough to prevent the lantern from breaking free.

Safety marshals must be present on-site to supervise and prevent the lanterns from being released, and they have to be equipped with fire extinguishers in case of fire-related emergencies, said the website.

In October 2016, The Straits Times reported that travel company 3PlayGrounds had organised a tethered sky lantern release event in Clementi touted as environmentally-friendly, involving lanterns made with biodegradable material.

But the event drew backlash from some environmentalists, who said that despite the precautions, some lanterns still got caught in trees, causing embers to fall on surrounding vegetation.

ST has contacted the Jurong-Clementi Town Council for comment.