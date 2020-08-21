SkillsFuture@CDC virtual event to help job seekers in skills training extended to September

SINGAPORE - A virtual event offering career workshops and a guide to resources for skills training will be extended till September following a run last week that attracted more than 257,000 participants.

Among the highlights are workshops to help residents better understand the job market and skill trends amid the Covid-19 pandemic and live chats with experts across various industries.

The SkillsFuture @ CDC 2020 - The Future of You event is organised by all five Community Development Councils (CDCs).

The CDCs, in a joint statement with SkillsFuture Singapore and the Employment and Employability Institute on Friday (Aug 21), said the event's extension is in response to Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's ministerial statement on Monday, in which he introduced a slew of measures to support job seekers.

"There is a lot of demand and interest in skills training, and the CDCs are responding to this demand," the statement said.

This year's edition of SkillsFuture @ CDC held from Aug 10 to 16 was attended by more than 257,000 participants, a more than sevenfold increase compared to 31,240 participants at physical venues last year.

More than 6,300 people attended the 50 virtual workshops last week, compared to 2,060 who did so at physical ones last year.

Ms Low Yen Ling, Mayor of South West District and chairman of the Mayors' Committee, said: "The CDCs will continue to spare no effort in bringing job opportunities and skills training to residents, especially those being displaced by Covid-19. By going digital, the fair now reaches residents wherever they are, and places in their hands the ability to upskill themselves anytime."

The SkillsFuture Advice virtual workshops on Sept 10 and 24 are free of charge and will be held from 12 to 1pm. The live chats with industry experts will be held from 7.30pm to 9pm on both days.

More information is available here.