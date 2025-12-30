Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Access to the MySkillsFuture portal has been restored after a system issue on Dec 30 , a day before a one-off credit top-up is due to expire.

The affected SkillsFuture Credit system was back up online on the morning of Dec 31, according to an update on its website.

In a statement on Dec 31, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) said that the technical issue was resolved as at 7am, and the MySkillsFuture portal is fully operational.

“SSG is working with the training providers to reach out to those whose claims were affected during the downtime,” it said.

The one-off $500 SkillsFuture Credit top-up issued to all Singaporeans aged 25 and above in 2020 will expire on Dec 31 . To use this top-up, courses applied for must start by Dec 31, and claims must be submitted by that date.

Singaporeans can also buy one-year ReallyLesson-Coursera subscriptions and offset the fees with their credits before they expire. The subscriptions can be used for future courses.

Earlier on Dec 30, SSG, in reply to queries, said its technical team was “monitoring the situation closely and working towards restoring the system as soon as possible”.

“We are also working closely with affected training providers to guide affected users accordingly,” it said.

It is unclear how many people are affected by the system issue, or which aspects of the portal are affected.