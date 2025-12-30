SkillsFuture looking into system issue affecting online portal access ahead of Dec 31 credit expiry

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - SkillsFuture Singapore is looking into a system issue affecting access to the MySkillsFuture portal, a day before a one-off credit top-up is due to expire.

The one-off $500 SkillsFuture Credit top-up issued to all Singaporeans aged 25 and above in 2020 will expire on Dec 31 . To use this top-up, courses applied for must start by Dec 31, and claims must be submitted by that date.

Singaporeans can also buy one-year ReallyLesson-Coursera subscriptions and offset the fees with their credits before they expire. The subscriptions can be used for future courses.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SkillsFuture Singapore said its technical team is “monitoring the situation closely and working towards restoring the system as soon as possible”.

“We are also working closely with affected training providers to guide affected users accordingly,” it said.

It is unclear how many people are affected by the system issue, or which aspects of the portal are affected.