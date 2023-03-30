Tech talent: Skills take time to catch up with demand

SINGAPORE – When businesses embrace new cutting-edge prospects, there is always the risk of a skills mismatch.

This is because the opportunities often appear on the horizon faster than it takes to build a pipeline of ready talent that can fully match the numbers and skill level needed to pursue these prospects, said talent watchers The Straits Times spoke to.

This comes as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) released its annual report on job vacancies for 2022 on Thursday, which found that technology talent remained highly sought after, notwithstanding job cuts at top firms like Shopee and Meta.

There is still resilient demand for cloud computing, cyber security, fintech and Web3 talent, said Ms Betul Genc, country manager for Singapore at recruitment firm Adecco.

But some vacancies for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) remained unfilled for a long time and the main reasons employers cited for this were the lack of necessary skills and work experience, the report found.

The problem is particularly prevalent for positions which require specialised technical knowledge like software development, added MOM.

This represents an ongoing skills mismatch, said Associate Professor Trevor Yu from Nanyang Business School.

“However, it is also important to note that such skill mismatches are relatively common across most economies worldwide, as there is a global shortage for such skills,” he added.

Specialised technical skills tend to evolve constantly at a fast pace, leading to a consistent lag between the skills that are being developed via skills programmes and what employers need, he said.

“Skills mismatch will be an ongoing issue as long as new jobs continue to be created,” said Mr Sim Gim Guan, executive director of the Singapore National Employers Federation.

He said that even if the Republic has started to train new cohorts of students or reskill mid-career workers, it will take time before they enter the workforce and gain the experience to take on more senior roles.

“Workers that are skilled and thus, able to take on the in-demand roles, may also choose other careers,” added Mr Sim.

To reduce such mismatch, he said, employers have to think ahead in terms of their skills demand and work with the Government and unions as well as education and training institutions to start training students and workers for these new skills.

Another reason employers cited for vacancies being left unfilled for long was unattractive pay to candidates.