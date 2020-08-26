Skills facelift for spas, hair and beauty salons with launch of new industry framework

SINGAPORE - Singapore's beauty industry is getting a skills facelift with the launch of a new framework to help more than 13,000 workers in the industry to plan their career and development pathways.

Speaking at the launch of the Beauty Services Competency Framework on Wednesday (Aug 26), Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said that it will serve as a single point of reference for businesses and employees alike to strengthen training capabilities in a sector that has "incredible growth potential".

Noting that the beauty services industry is growing at a rate of 10 per cent year-on-year, she said that there remains a strong local demand for beauty and wellness services here even as Covid-19 has led to many challenges.

Ms Low said: "People still want to look good and feel great. In fact, given the current travel restrictions, more people are having to look for spa and beauty services locally. There is also a good level of customer confidence and assurance in our own local establishments... (that they) will put in place safe management measures."

She added: "With strength in consumer demand, there is potential for new job opportunities."

Under the framework, career progression pathways are now clearly mapped out, covering 45 job roles across five tracks. For example, an apprentice in the nail services industry could eventually move up the ranks to become a manicurist, a nail artist and, if suitable, eventually a management role.

Employees already in the industry can therefore look to it on how they can upskill to stay relevant, while interested new entrants can use the information to gain a better understanding of the sector and the specific skills required of various roles.

Meanwhile, business owners can use the framework to guide decision-making in recruitment and talent management, among other things.

In her speech, Ms Low brought up the example of Ms Jamie Lai, a senior barber and trainer at Sultans Of Shave, a chain of men's grooming salons.

Using the framework, Ms Lai identified coaching skills as an area of improvement, and went on to complete a course at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to be a certified barber trainer.

As her company is also applying to be an approved training centre within the institute, she will hopefully be coach to not just new barbers where she works, but also to students at ITE as well.

The framework was unveiled by the Beauty Services Alliance - also launched at the same event on Wednesday - which brings together five trade associations in the industry. They are: Complementary Wellness Association International, Hair & Cosmetology Association Singapore, Nailist Association for International Licenses Singapore, Spa Professionals Association of Singapore, and Spa & Wellness Association Singapore.

The alliance serves as a unifying body to represent the interests of an estimated 6,000 businesses, and aims to formulate initiatives to drive the growth of the beauty services industry.

Mr Simon Lee, a spokesman for the alliance, said that he hopes the new framework will encourage more Singaporeans to join the sector as they develop a clearer understanding of the industry and the possible career paths. He expects there to be at least 2,000 to 3,000 more positions in the sector for locals over the next five years.

At the moment, about 40 per cent of the workers in the industry are locals, he said, with the rest from neighbouring countries.

Ms Rachel Tang, another alliance representative, said that the framework will hopefully rid of some of the "misconceptions" to do with the industry.

She said: "Beauty therapists and other professionals in the beauty services industry have, all along, not had a very good image, which we're trying to change with this framework. (It) brings professionalism and status to what we do. We're not just providing the (basic) service, we're also able to give consultations and more professional skills."

Going forward, the alliance will work with various government agencies on other efforts to advance the beauty industry, such as establishing an accreditation system for training providers and an evaluation system for those who wish to learn the tricks of the trade.