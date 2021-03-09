Skill Up to Step Up: From practising TCM to analysing datasets

SINGAPORE - While most of her peers had settled comfortably into their careers, Ms Jessica Tan Siao Wei, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) physician, decided to switch jobs and go into the data science field.

She was 43 at the time.

A year later, Ms Tan is now a project manager at the Government Technology Agency (GovTech). She works closely with other public agencies on data science projects to improve their policymaking and service delivery.

Once used to analysing patients' records to diagnose illnesses and prescribe TCM treatments, she now helps data scientists from agencies identify issues and forecast what might happen, she said. Before landing this job, she took over a dozen courses in data analytics.

Ms Tan joined GovTech in September last year and works at its data science and artificial intelligence division.

She is currently pursuing a part-time master's degree in enterprise business analytics at the National University of Singapore's Institute of Systems Science.

A firm believer in lifelong learning, she already has a master's degree in education from Melbourne's Monash University and a bachelor's degree in Chinese medicine from the Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine.

Currently in the second year of her master's programme, she has learnt to analyse data sets, pinpoint meaningful relationships between them, and offer useful insights to improve situations, she said. Her lecturers often share their experiences in class.

Making use of what she has learnt in class, she is building a platform that allows various agencies to exploit data securely using a range of analytics tools.

"When working on my current project to build the platform for data analysts and scientists, I am able to put myself in their shoes and develop something functional and user-friendly," she said.

It is a drastic career switch for Ms Tan, who started working as a full-time TCM practitioner at the Singapore Thong Chai Medical Institution in 2018.

At that time, she had already been exposed to data analytics and was impressed by how it can offer useful insights in many fields, including in TCM. To pursue that interest, she decided to work on a part-time basis and attend data analytics courses.

In 2019, she enrolled in a five-day statistics boot camp with the Institute of Systems Science, where she learnt how to use the R programming language for quick visual analytics, having heard about the popular course a few years earlier.

She then went on to take more than a dozen short courses - lasting from one to five days - covering areas such as data storytelling, text analytics, pattern recognition and machine learning systems.

Ms Tan said that the skills she obtained - including programming language and project management competencies - helped her breeze through her interviews at GovTech.

She added that she was able to use what she learnt "to provide detailed and realistic responses confidently".

But juggling work and studies has not been easy, she admitted. "It can be quite intensive at different times."

However, she said that the pursuit of knowledge emboldens people to seize new opportunities, as well as helps them stay relevant and gain up-to-date skills.

"In my case, it gave me the opportunity to work in a data science field that I was not previously trained in," she added.

Ms Tan is looking to take up more courses in the future.

"During uncertain times like these, I believe that upgrading can help sharpen one's skills and give greater confidence to move ahead," she said.

Her current bosses and colleagues have been supportive throughout her career switch, added Ms Tan.

However, some people outside of work - who do not believe in taking the time and money to upgrade in the middle of their careers - had discouraged her from pursuing her aspirations.

"It wasn't an easy path taking courses and moving between different careers," she noted.

"I hope that I can inspire people to not be afraid of learning and to continue to upgrade their skills to realise their dreams."

More on this topic Related Story Skill Up to Step Up: Mum of four returns to school at 31 to fulfil dream

Making a switch to tech sector

Those interested in a mid-career switch to the technology sector can tap the programmes listed below:

SGUNITED MID-CAREER PATHWAYS PROGRAMME

This programme allows mid-career job seekers to upskill through company training or a company attachment so they can gain industry-relevant work experience while waiting for permanent jobs.

From April 1, participants can receive monthly training allowances of up to $3,800.

SGUNITED SKILLS PROGRAMME

This is a full-time training programme comprising certifiable courses delivered by the Continuing Education and Training centres, including institutes of higher learning.

It will help Singaporeans acquire in-demand and emerging skills across several sectors, especially those with good hiring opportunities.

Trainees will get to apply the skills learnt during the programme through workplace immersions and industry projects.

They will receive a training allowance of $1,200 a month for the duration of the programme they undertake.

SKILLSFUTURE MID-CAREER SUPPORT PACKAGE

This package aims to create more career transition opportunities for locals in their 40s to 50s, and help them remain employable and able to access good jobs.

This will be done through initiatives such as increasing the capacity of reskilling programmes and providing incentives for employers to hire local job seekers aged 40 and above through a reskilling programme.

A special SkillsFuture Credit top-up of $500 was provided to every Singaporean aged 40 to 60 last year. This additional credit can be used for selected reskilling programmes at Continuing Education and Training centres. It will expire by the end of 2025.

More information can be found on the SkillsFuture website.

TESA MID-CAREER ADVANCE PROGRAMME

This TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) programme provides opportunities for Singaporeans aged 40 and above to be reskilled or upskilled while holding a tech-related job.

It will hire and train mid-career professionals for in-demand tech roles in areas such as data analytics and software engineering.