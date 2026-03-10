Straitstimes.com header logo

Six to be charged with dangerous driving resulting in 2 related accidents in 2024

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The red car of a 21-year-old driver (left) and white car of the 33-year-old driver after the accidents on Oct 27, 2024.

The red car of a 21-year-old driver (left) and white car of the 33-year-old driver after the accidents on Oct 27, 2024.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

avatar-alt

Vihanya Rakshika

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – Six motorists aged between 21 and 35 will be charged on March 11 for dangerous driving following a series of incidents that resulted in two traffic accidents in October 2024.

Two of the motorists will also face additional charges of dangerous driving causing hurt.

The accidents occurred after a group of six vehicles were found to have been driving dangerously together, said the police in a media statement on March 10.

On Oct 27, 2024, at about 1.30am, the police were alerted to a traffic accident in Stamford Road towards Fort Canning Link, where a car had overturned.

Follow-up investigations by the Traffic Police later established that the accident was part of a larger incident involving six vehicles travelling together at high speed.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cars had been speeding along the CTE towards the AYE, reaching speeds of up to 176kmh – nearly double the 90kmh speed limit.

After exiting the expressway, the vehicles continued driving dangerously towards Orchard Road, which led to two separate accidents.

In the first accident, a 21-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle while travelling along Stamford Road.

He swerved sharply to the right, mounted the kerb and crashed into a traffic light pole and directional sign before the car overturned onto a grass verge.

The driver and his 21-year-old male passenger were injured and taken to hospital.

The second accident occurred shortly after.

A 33-year-old male driver from the same group slowed down suddenly due to the first crash, causing a 27-year-old male driver behind him to collide into the rear of his vehicle. Both drivers were injured but declined to be taken to hospital.

Through follow-up investigations, Traffic Police officers established the identities of all six drivers and arrested them. Their driving licences were immediately suspended and their vehicles seized as case exhibits.

Under the Road Traffic Act, the offence of dangerous driving carries a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

When hurt is caused, the penalties increase to a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

More on this topic
14 motorists charged over speeding involving heavy vehicles; 6 were repeat offenders
7 people charged after driving without due care, leaving 8 victims injured
See more on

Police

Traffic offences

Accidents - traffic

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.