Six to be charged with dangerous driving resulting in 2 related accidents in 2024

The red car of a 21-year-old driver (left) and white car of the 33-year-old driver after the accidents on Oct 27, 2024.

SINGAPORE – Six mo torists aged between 21 and 35 will be charged on March 1 1 for dangerous driving following a series of incidents that resulted in two traffic accidents in October 2024.

Two of the mot orists will also face additional charges of dangerous driving causing hurt.

The accidents occurred after a group of s ix vehicle s were found to have been driving dangerously together, said the police in a media statement on March 1 0.

On Oct 27, 2024 , at about 1.30am, the police were alerted to a traffic accident in Stamford Road towards Fort Canning Link, where a car had overturned.

Follow-up investigations by the Traffic Police later established that the accident was part of a larger incident involving six vehicles travelling together at high speed.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cars had been speeding along the CTE tow ards the A YE, reaching speeds of up to 1 76kmh – ne arly double the 90kmh speed limit.

After exiting the expressway, the vehicles continued driving dangerously towards O rchard Road, which led to two separate accidents.

In the first accident, a 21-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle while travelling along Stamford Road.

He swerved sharply to the right, mounted the kerb and crashed into a traffic light pole and directional sign before the car overturned onto a grass verge.

The driver and his 21-year-o ld male passenger were injured and taken to hospital.

The second accident occurred shortly after.

A 3 3-year-old male driver from the same group slowed down suddenly due to the first crash, causing a 27-year-old male driver behind him to collide into the rear of his vehicle. Both drivers were injured but declined to be taken to hospital.

Through follow-up investigations, Traffic Police officers established the identities of all six drivers and arrested them. Their driving licences were immediately suspended and their vehicles seized as case exhibits.

Under the Road Traffic Act, the offence of dangerous driving carries a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

When hurt is caused, the penalties increase to a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.