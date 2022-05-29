Six things parents can do to help their children prepare for PSLE

SINGAPORE - The Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) is in August. Students are feeling the heat, and parents may be wondering what they can do to help them cope with their anxiety.

Here are six ways in which parents can help, according to experts:

1. Make sure your child is familiar with basic mathematics skills

Mathematics expert Yeap Ban Har is aware that some parents are concerned about the difficult and new questions for the mathematics paper.

He said: "These are questions that you cannot practice to be able to do in the exam because they are new. There will be no previous examples of problems like that. But it's still within the syllabus and the concepts and data in those problems have been taught. But the way the problem has been constructed is somewhat unfamiliar."

Dr Yeap advised parents to assess and help brush up their child's competency in basic skills such as addition and multiplication. That will better help them clinch a good score, especially in other sections. They can even attain about two-thirds of the available marks.

Parental anxiety occurs when the child cannot complete more challenging and complex questions. But he believes parents should change that mindset.

"We (as parents) think if they cannot do those questions means their maths is terrible. It does not mean that. It simply means that they are not ready for that level of challenge," he added.

2. Train your child to be independent to avoid making careless mistakes

Parents may want to help their children, but it may be a bit overboard, leading them to be completely reliant.

Dr Yeap said: "A child who is not independent will often make careless mistakes because the mind is so used to being guided and told what to do.

"When they get it right, we say very good. When they get it wrong, we tell them they are wrong. In other words, they do not have enough practice in catching the errors themselves."

According to Dr Yeap, parents should allow the children to complete the questions as it is and ask them only if they are unsure about something.

He added: "Whether it is right or wrong, do not affirm that they are right or wrong. Instead, ask a question, such as 'is that right?', We often ask the question 'is that right?' only when they are wrong. We never ask questions such as 'is that right?' when they are right. In other words, the child is now using external cues to know they are making mistakes."