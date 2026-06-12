Six taken to hospital, 120 evacuated after fire at Sengkang HDB flat

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The fire can be seen raging in the bedroom of a third-floor unit.

SINGAPORE – Six people were taken to hospital and about 120 others were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Sengkang HDB flat on June 12.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 125 Rivervale Street at about 4.10pm.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which happened in a bedroom of a third -floor unit, with a water jet.

Six people who suffered from smoke inhalation were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

About 120 people were evacuated from the affected block as a precautionary measure, SCDF said.

SCDF added that no one was in the affected unit when it arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Footage circulating on social media platform Xiaohongshu on June 12 shows flames billowing from a window of the third-storey unit, with black smoke rising to the 17th floor.

At least four fire engines were seen at the scene.

This is the second reported fire on June 12. Earlier in the day, about 80 firefighters and 20 emergency vehicles were deployed after a fire broke out at an industrial warehouse in Tuas. There were no injuries.

According to SCDF’s latest annual statistics released in February 2026, the total number of fires rose by 3 per cent, from 1,990 in 2024 to 2,050 in 2025. Of these, 1,051 occurred in residential buildings.