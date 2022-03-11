Six social enterprises from around Asia get $20k SIF grant to scale up businesses

SINGAPORE - Cambodian entrepreneur Sereysothea Sao, 31, grew up on a farm in Kandal Province, about a two-hour drive from the capital of Phnom Penh. Unlike her peers, her parents did not expect her to help out with the farm work and instead encouraged her to study.

She proceeded to attain a master's in global food and agricultural business from the University of Adelaide in 2020, but was disappointed when she returned to her village and saw the peers she grew up with still in the same economic conditions.

"Their children did not have opportunities to go to school as well," she said.

Hoping to uplift their conditions, Ms Sao and her sister started Khmer Super Plantfood, a social enterprise that produces nutritious food snacks from unsold fruits purchased from farmers. Production is done using solar technology.

This not only help to mitigate farmers' post-harvest losses, but would also increase their income by at least one-third every year, Ms Sao estimated.

Ms Sao and her sister were among six teams that were awarded $20,000 in grant funding by the Singapore International Foundation (SIF) on Friday (March 11), as part of its annual Young Social Entrepreneurs (YSE) Global programme.

Launched in 2010, the programme aims to equip and enable youth social entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 around the world to launch or scale up their social enterprises, be it in Singapore or overseas.

The six winners were chosen from among 12 teams - shortlisted from 41 applicants - from Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore that made an eight-minute pitch to a panel of five judges.

Speaking to The Straits Times after the event, Ms Sao said: "I am excited and grateful for this opportunity and this award. It will help us to scale up our business and help more farmers."

She added that the pandemic had affected the ability for her to sell her products on the ground, so the grant money will go towards helping her with marketing and branding to increase their presence in the online space.

Another winner is Mr Joshua Lum, 31, who founded Sojourner Brother, a web app that directly connects job-seeking migrant workers with hiring employers.