Six party buses catering to people who frequent nightspots seized

Six party buses - decked out in strobe lights and catering to those who frequent popular nightlife spots - have been confiscated by the authorities over the last two months.

The offences include illegal modifications and having people without a valid licence drive them. Such buses were operating before this year and reports said they began resuming their services during phase two of Singapore's reopening.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday said on Facebook that modifying the seats to remove proper safety restraints like seat belts threatens passenger safety and is against the law.

The buses could also "potentially thwart Singapore's efforts to limit Covid-19 transmission during this crucial period" as they may allow passengers to ignore safe distancing measures unseen.

LTA said those who spot such illegally modified buses can alert it on the One Motoring website.

The authority's operations against the party buses in the last two months have also uncovered other traffic offences such as problems with insurance coverage and the payment of road tax, and it will continue to investigate these offences.

The warning from the LTA comes a day after the Ministry of Health on Wednesday said it remained "very concerned" about the lack of safe distancing at food and beverage outlets.

Of particular concern are popular nightspots, which often see groups continuing to drink alcohol after 10.30pm. Under phase two rules, liquor sales and consumption must cease at 10.30pm at food and beverage outlets.