Six new imported cases; no local transmission for 7th day

There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, all of them imported.

These people had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

It was the seventh day without local transmission, the longest such period since a 12-day streak from Jan 23 to Feb 3.

The new imported cases take Singapore's total to 58,130.

One of the six is a 55-year-old Singaporean man who returned from India. He showed symptoms on Monday.

Three others are work permit holders. Two of them travelled from the Philippines, and the third arrived from Myanmar. All three are employed in Singapore and were asymptomatic when tested.

Of the remaining two cases, one is a dependant's pass holder who came from the United Kingdom and the other is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from the Philippines. They were also asymptomatic.

MOH said all close contacts of the imported cases have been isolated and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect asymptomatic cases.

The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With six cases discharged yesterday, 58,024 patients have recovered from the disease.

There were 37 patients still in hospital, and 26 in community facilities. None was in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, and 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak that began last December has infected more than 54.8 million people. Over 1.32 million people have died.