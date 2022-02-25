Six new directors appointed to board of SPH Media Holdings

SINGAPORE - Six new directors have been appointed to the board of SPH Media Holdings, which oversees the corporate and operational aspects of SPH Media Group.

From March 1, the board will include Bank of Singapore chief executive Bahren Shaari, OUE Limited executive adviser Lee Yi Shyan and Mr Philip Lee, vice-chairman of global banking for South-east Asia at HSBC Singapore.

Ms Lim Mei, co-head of corporate mergers and acquisitions at Allen & Gledhill; Mr Max Loh, managing partner for EY in Singapore and Brunei; and Ms Elaine Yew, senior partner at executive recruitment firm Egon Zehnder, were also appointed.

SPH Media Trust (SMT) announced the appointments on Friday (Feb 25).

In its statement, SMT chairman Khaw Boon Wan said the new directors will bring diverse insights and expertise to the board.

SPH Media Group publishes The Straits Times, Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, Malay daily Berita Harian and Tamil daily Tamil Murasu, among other titles.

Mr Khaw said: "The directors' proven leadership and extensive experience in strategic development, corporate finance and financial oversight will be invaluable to our efforts in growing as a trusted media organisation and in guiding our digital transformation."