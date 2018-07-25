Six neighbourhood police posts to be closed for a year for renovation

SINGAPORE - Six neighbourhood police posts will be closed temporarily for renovation, the police said on Wednesday (July 25).

These are the Kampong Glam, Ayer Rajah, Chong Pang, Marine Parade, Tampines East, and Choa Chu Kang neighbourhood police posts.

The posts will be closed for about a year, from Aug 1 this year to July 31 next year.

In a Facebook post, the police said that the posts will be "transformed to fully automated redesigned NPPs". This will free up police officers to be re-deployed to the ground to serve the community.

Once upgraded, the posts will provide residents with round-the-clock access to automated police services.

These include an e-kiosk to report crime and a self-service dropbox for lost-and-found property.

There are already nine such redesigned police posts, and more will undergo these changes.

Those who need police services during the renovation period are advised to go to the next nearest police post or to neighbourhood police centres.

Residents can also contact the electronic Police Centre at http://www.police.gov.sg/e-services for cases that are not emergencies.

Those who need urgent police assistance should call 999 immediately.