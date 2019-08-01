Six neighbourhood police posts reopen offering automated services

SINGAPORE - Six neighbourhood police posts (NPPs) reopened on Thursday (Aug 1) to offer automated services, after being closed for about a year, the police said in a Facebook post.

They are the Kampong Glam, Ayer Rajah, Chong Pang, Marine Parade, Tampines East and Choa Chu Kang neighbourhood police posts.

The redesigned NPPs have been converted into touch-screen self-help kiosks, where members of the public can access police services around the clock.

Residents can use the kiosks to report crime, return lost property that has been found and apply for licences and permits, among other services, according to the Singapore Police Force website.

However, they will no longer be able to report a change of NRIC address or register a death or still-birth at these kiosks.

If members of the public require services that are no longer available at the redesigned NPPs, they may visit their nearest neighbourhood police centre or other NPPs.

The redesigned NPPs will allow police officers to be re-deployed on the ground to better serve the community, the police said.

There are now 15 redesigned police posts, including those that reopened on Thursday.

The first NPPs with "fully automated" services - West Coast, Radin Mas and Marsiling - were introduced in 2013.

Besides visiting NPPs, residents can report non-emergency cases via the electronic Police Centre at http://www.police.gov.sg/e-services.

Residents who require urgent police assistance should call 999 immediately.