Six months' paternity leave? Not all are convinced

SINGAPORE - Unlike the vast majority of fathers in Singapore, Briton Jim Butcher, 44, had six months parental leave on full pay when his youngest child Lucy was born.

Like all employees of Spotify around the world, the director of communications for Asia-Pacific is entitled to take this parental leave - as a whole or split into smaller periods of time - up to his child's third birthday.

The music streaming company's generous parental leave policy, which was highlighted at a recent seminar on family-friendly workplaces, reflects a growing trend for attractive work-life balance initiatives, which many corporations now believe is the key to attracting young talent.

However, other participants at the seminar, organised by the embassy of Sweden and Families For Life, noted that there are still some cultural barriers hindering the wide adoption of such practices among workers and employers here.

For example, labour unionist K Thanaletchimi said workers who wish to take on flexible work arrangements or tap other work-life balance initiatives offered by their companies sometimes lack support

from their leaders, middle management and peers.

Mr Winston Tay, co-founder of the Daddy Matters Facebook group, which promotes active fatherhood, said separately that it is important that everyone in a company, from its human resource department to its managers, embraces the same work-life ideals.

Otherwise, managers who disagree with their own company's work-life initiatives might be reluctant to hire people with young families or those who are about to start one, as these are the people most likely to tap such benefits.

But companies such as Spotify view generous parental leave and family-friendly practices as one of the keys to their success.

Mr Michael Kim, its head of human resources for the Asia-Pacific, said the parental leave policy is a "huge talent attraction tool". He declined to reveal how much it costs.

The policy, launched at the end of 2015, "stems from our Swedish-inspired culture and values", he said.

Under Sweden's extensive welfare system, parents are entitled to share 480 days of parental leave when a child is born or adopted. This leave can be taken by the month, week or day.

Although women still take the bulk of this parental leave, 60 days of leave are allocated specifically to each parent.

Most countries have much shorter parental leave policies.

In Singapore, fathers are entitled to two weeks paid paternity leave while mothers get 16 weeks of paid maternity leave.

Global companies are increasingly offering more generous parental leave to retain talent.

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea offers four weeks of paid paternity leave, while social media giant Facebook offers four months of paid parental leave to both mums and dads of newborns.

Mrs Sarojini Padmanathan, a member of the Families for Life Council, an organisation that promotes strong families, said: "Many employers are mindful of strategising their workplace policies to support family life so as to draw and retain top talents.

"This is especially true in this day and age where millennials will soon make up (the majority) of the global workforce, and they expect a better work-life harmony beyond money and promotions."

She pointed to policies such as the Government's Work-Life Grant, which was recently enhanced to incentivise companies and support them in the adoption of flexible work arrangements such as through flexi-time or telecommuting arrangements. Since 2013, more than 1,500 firms have tapped on the Work-Life Grant, she said.

Millennial couples who spoke to The Straits Times said parental leave could affect their family-planning decisions.

Lawyer Jessie Huen, 27 said: "It would be easier to make a decision of whether to have a child. Judging from my friends who have had children in recent years, the biggest worry is what happens when one goes back to work. Spreading out parental leave would be a more efficient way to cope with the question of childcare."

However, her husband, Mr Eugene Ng, 28, who works in the army, was slightly sceptical, saying it remained to be seen if Singaporeans would take months away from their work, for fear that such leave would affect their performance appraisals and bonuses.

As for Mr Butcher, he took four months off when his daughter Lucy, now three years old, was about 1½ years old, and another two months off recently, and has no regrets.

His 41-year-old wife works part-time in healthcare and the couple have another daughter, eight, and a son, who is five. "I learnt what it was like to raise a small child," he said, adding that being able to spend time with his family meant he does not now feel " the constant pull of guilt" of a working parent.