Six Indonesians arrested for unlawful entry into S’pore

Preliminary investigations found that the six men had intended to enter Singapore illegally to seek employment, said the police.

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

SINGAPORE - Six Indonesian men were arrested for entering Singapore illegally on Dec 21.

In a statement on Dec 21, the police said that the Police Coast Guard (PCG) detected a wooden craft with six men on board in waters off Tanah Merah at about 12.35am that day.

The PCG intercepted the craft and arrested the men, aged between 23 and 29, for unlawful entry into Singapore.

Preliminary investigations found that the six men had intended to enter Singapore illegally to seek employment, said the police.

They will be charged in court on Dec 22 with illegal entry into Singapore. If found guilty, they face a maximum jail term of six months and a minimum of three strokes of the cane.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Ang Eng Seng, who is Commander of the PCG, said: “PCG will continue to take firm action against immigration offenders to protect our territorial waters and coastal borders from crimes and security threats.”

