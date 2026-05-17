Site supervisor dies after bricks, canopy collapse on him at house near Upper Paya Lebar

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Police officers and investigators at Jalan Usaha after bricks placed on a completed canopy fell onto a worker at a house construction site.

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old construction worker died on May 16 following a work-related incident at a house near Upper Paya Lebar Road where a newly built canopy collapsed and fell on him.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police said they were alerted to the incident along Jalan Usaha at 10.30am that day. A 30-year-old man was unconscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he later died.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In response to queries, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said a 30-year-old site supervisor was struck by pallets of bricks when a newly constructed canopy which the pallets were placed on gave way.

As a general safety measure, construction materials should not be placed on structures that are not designed to bear the load of the materials, the spokesperson said.

The man was employed by LCN Pte Ltd, which has been instructed to stop all works at the worksite. MOM is investigating the incident.

A project manager from LCN Pte Ltd, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lau, told The Straits Times on May 17 that the site supervisor was suspected to have instructed his colleagues to place around six tonnes worth of bricks on the canopy, despite having been told previously to avoid doing so.

“The canopy collapsed less than five minutes after the lorry crane had placed the bricks on it,” he said, adding that it was a cast concrete canopy.

“It could not bear the weight of the bricks and together it fell on him.”

Mr Lau, who alerted the SCDF and the police, said he was managing the construction project to build a new 2½-storey house after the previous one was torn down.

“We are not sure why he gave the instruction (to place the bricks on the canopy), or why he was standing (under the canopy), but it was possibly to shelter the bricks because of the rain in the morning,” he said.

The supervisor, an experienced worker from Bangladesh, had been with the company for about six months, he said.

Mr Lau said the company was making arrangements to claim the body and offer assistance to the deceased’s family after the autopsy was completed, with the project on hold while the authorities conducted their investigations.

“Nobody wanted this to happen, but we want to maintain accountability to stakeholders including the workers, authorities and the house’s owner,” he said. The company will remind other supervisors about the safety matters, he added.

The construction sector recorded 13 deaths in 2025, according to MOM’s annual workplace safety and health report. The leading causes of deaths were falls from height (seven), collapse or failure of structures and equipment (six), and being struck by falling or moving objects (four).