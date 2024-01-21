SIT students help improve SMRT processes

SINGAPORE – Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) students were able to improve the bus captain rostering for service 979 through a collaboration between the institution and public transport company SMRT.

Work that usually takes half a day can now be accomplished with a few clicks of a computer mouse using an automated system designed by SIT students.

For his final-year project in January 2023, Mr Clifford Chong, 25, worked with SMRT for seven months to improve how it rosters the bus drivers’ working shifts.

This manual process required SMRT staff to consider various factors, such as the bus captains’ working hours, start times and end times, to optimise productivity while ensuring safe driving conditions, including adequate rest between shifts.

Mr Chong designed an algorithm executed in the Microsoft Excel program to automate this process.

The automated user interface that Mr Chong designed is being used for service 979 and will be refined for deployment across more bus services.

It is one of three projects that SIT students have completed in collaboration with SMRT Buses, since SIT and SMRT Corp signed a memorandum of understanding in November 2022 to strengthen their research and development collaboration for the advancement of Singapore’s transport industry.

The other two are the use of statistical analysis to optimise the maintenance of buses and the improving of a system for identifying bus captains who are at risk of getting into accidents.

A key part of the collaboration is the Transport Living Lab, which leverages “SMRT’s experience as a public transport operator and SIT’s engineering capabilities to develop and implement solutions for real-world problems”.

SIT’s president, Professor Chua Kee Chaing, told The Straits Times: “Through such initiatives like the Transport Living Lab, we are making our partners’ operational systems available as extended classrooms for our students, academic staff and industry partners to co-create solutions. This increases the level of authenticity of our education through projects grounded in the real world.”

He added that the partnership has also provided SMRT with deployable products, and SIT students have had the satisfaction of seeing their work adopted and even finding jobs at SMRT.

The Transport Living Lab partnership between SIT and SMRT will run for three years until 2025, with potential for extension.

To date, a total of 48 SIT graduates have been hired by SMRT, including Mr Chong, who was hired upon graduation in September 2023. He currently works as a system integration and support executive at SMRT Buses’ Kranji depot.