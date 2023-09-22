SIT’s class of 2022 getting higher pay, more in full-time work

SINGAPORE - Fresh graduates from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) in 2022 drew higher starting salaries than the cohort before them, a survey has found.

Those in full-time permanent jobs took home a median gross monthly salary of $3,950 in 2022, up from $3,550 in 2021.

Slightly more of them also found permanent jobs in 2022, compared to the year before.

Results from the latest graduate employment survey released by SIT in September showed that 86.6 per cent of its graduates secured full-time permanent work in 2022, inching upwards from 86 per cent in 2021.

Overall, 91.6 per cent of the Class of 2022 found employment - including part-time work - within six months of graduation. This is a dip from 95.6 per cent the year before.

These figures were released in the annual Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey, which was conducted by SIT between March 1 and May 14.

Of the 2,193 graduates across 35 degree programmes from SIT and its eight overseas university partners, 78.4 per cent, or 1,719 graduates, took part in the survey.

The survey findings for the other autonomous universities were released earlier this year owing to different academic calendars.

In 2022, graduates from the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University and Singapore University of Social Sciences drew a median gross monthly salary of $4,200, while those from the Singapore University of Technology and Design earned $4,800.

Similar to SIT, their results showed that nearly eight in 10 of their fresh graduates were in full-time permanent roles.

Like in previous years, graduates from SIT’s information and communications technology (ICT) programmes commanded higher wages.

Those who completed the Computer Science in Real-Time Interactive Simulation degree programme earned the most among their peers with a median monthly salary of $5,500. This was followed by ICT (software engineering) graduates who took home $5,200, and computing science graduates at $5,000.

Graduates who did engineering with ICT components also reported higher pay. Systems engineering (electromechanical systems) graduates earned $4,800, up from $4,370 in 2021, while telematics (intelligent transportation systems engineering) graduates commanded $4,688, up from $4,000 in 2021.