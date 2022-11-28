SIT pilots pathway for working adults to upskill in ICT sector with stackable qualifications

SINGAPORE - Working adults can soon sign up to upgrade their skills in the information and communications (ICT) sector through a new programme offering qualifications which can stack up to a degree.

The programme will let them earn micro-credentials, which are qualifications on specific topics, in areas such as cyber security, software engineering and network systems.

The pilot programme, known as Competency-based Stackable Micro-credential pathway, is run by Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and targets working adults who want to take on larger roles in their companies or pivot to emerging technologies.

On Monday, SIT inked a memorandum of understanding with three industry partners – NCS, Singtel and Singapore Computer Society – and three polytechnics – Nanyang Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who was the guest of honour at the event at The Arts House, said degrees and diplomas tended to be the focus in the past.

“These are certainly useful in signalling general abilities and capabilities. But increasingly, moving forward, we need to be able to help our workers signal specific skill sets to the market,” he added.

“Beyond the first diploma or degree, we should be pursuing many more stackable modules that are competency-based. It is not just about getting a general degree, but micro-credentials that are relevant and specific to the industry needs.”

The micro-credentials will be offered through the existing degree programme in Bachelor of Science with Honours in Applied Computing, and may be expanded to more degree programmes in the future.

Each micro-credential consists of about four courses and takes about four months to complete.

Learners can sign up for a single micro-credential or take on multiple micro-credentials over a period and complete a capstone project to obtain an SIT degree.

SIT president Professor Chua Kee Chaing said the degree has been selected to address the critical shortage of talent in the ICT sector.

The programme will allow learners to be exempted from certain courses if their previous learnings – such as post-diploma certifications or skills gained through work – match with the course.

“This way, learners don’t waste time relearning what they already know,” said Prof Chua.