Sit back and learn more about Singapore in a new Civic District art trail

SINGAPORE – Take a seat on one of the six new art benches around the Civic District, and you could be transported to the past, or even the future.

A new art trail called Benchmarks was launched on Wednesday to get people to think more about historical landmarks around the Civic District and its surrounding area.

The trail was designed by six local artists – Lua Boon Kai, Joyce Beetuan Koh, Immanuel Koh, Yang Jie, Jeffrey Tan and Jason Wee – who responded to the theme of punctuation marks.

Curator Justin Loke said: “Just as when someone is giving a speech or writing something, punctuation adds on elements and helps us create a tone of voice or manner of speaking.”

The multi-disciplinary artist hopes these benches can act like punctuation marks for visitors to pace their experience of walking around the Civic District, and to be aware of the historical significance of the area’s past and present, and even to create new stories of the future.