Sino-Singapore 'fast lane' for essential business, official travel

Singapore and China will launch a "fast lane" arrangement early next month to facilitate essential travel for business and official purposes between the two countries, as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic with control measures in place.

The arrangement would first apply to Singapore and six provinces or municipalities directly under the Chinese central government - Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement last night.

This arrangement will be gradually expanded to the other Chinese provinces and municipalities.

The Straits Times understands that this is the first green lane arrangement between Singapore and another country.

Both countries agreed to explore the increase of air links between them as part of the arrangement, following a videoconference meeting between MFA Permanent Secretary Chee Wee Kiong and Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui on Thursday.

The second China-Singapore Joint Meeting on Covid-19 was also attended by education, trade and industry, Customs, immigration, transport and health representatives on both sides.

Both countries stressed the importance of securing the connectivity of production and supply chains, and agreed to improve the efficiency of freight linkages and Customs clearance, including facilitating the flow of goods such as essential medical supplies and food.

They agreed also to advance cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative, especially by maintaining progress in the three government-to-government projects.

This includes maximising the role of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative-New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor to strengthen trade connectivity between Western China and South-east Asia.

Appreciation was expressed on both sides for the mutual support and assistance given over the course of the pandemic, including to each side's nationals staying in the other country. Each side will continue to provide support to these individuals for their medical treatments and during their stays.

The meeting also touched on enhancing the regional cooperation on Covid-19 prevention and control. The control of the coronavirus, as well as economic and social recovery, has entered a new phase for both countries.

Singapore will soon relax its circuit breaker measures and gradually resume economic and social activities. China, too, successfully held sessions of the 13th National People's Congress and the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said MFA.

The two countries will soon hold the 16th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation Meeting, which is the apex bilateral platform between both countries, to discuss issues including public health. It will be hosted by Singapore this year.