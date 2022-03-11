Singtel's Bill Chang to take over as chairman of SIT's board of trustees

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) will see a new chairman to its board of trustees after Mr Ng Yat Chung steps down on March 15.

Mr Bill Chang, Singtel's chief executive for group enterprise and country chief officer for Singapore, will take over from March 16.

As chairman of the board, he will work closely with the management and stakeholders of the university to chart directions and guide initiatives.

Mr Chang, who joined Singtel in 2005, was appointed as a member of the SIT Board of Trustees in September 2020.

He also served on the board of the Workforce Development Agency for six years until 2011.

Mr Chang is currently a board member of the Urban Redevelopment Authority and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors' International Advisory Technology Governance and Innovations Panel.

He said: "SIT's mission to groom young talent to be work-ready professionals and lifelong learners, who contribute to and impact both industry and our society, resonates strongly with me."

"I look forward to working closely with our SIT leadership and board to make SIT Singapore's premier university of applied learning, supporting industry innovation and industry transformation," he added.

Mr Ng, who served for more than 12 years, oversaw SIT's inception as a publicly funded institute in 2009, as well as it being gazetted as Singapore's fifth autonomous university in 2014.

He said: "I am grateful for the indispensable support of our partners, the government and our donors throughout this journey."

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing expressed appreciation for Mr Ng's help in establishing SIT as the first autonomous university of applied education.

He said: "This has brought greater diversity to the education system for our students.

"Mr Ng also advocated for SIT to have its own consolidated campus within the Punggol Digital District to help SIT develop a strong identity, and facilitate collaboration and the exchange of ideas between faculty, staff, students and industries in the district."