Smarter protection built in

In smart homes, where laptops, phones and smart appliances stay connected round the clock, your broadband network becomes the first line of defence against cyber threats. The moment one device is compromised, the entire household becomes vulnerable.

Singtel’s Broadband Protect and the new Broadband Protect Plus help guard against this.

These fuss-free security services work quietly in the background to shield your network from malicious websites, malware and phishing attempts, providing the kind of always-on defence a modern home now needs.

Powered by cloud-based intelligence from global cyber security leader Palo Alto Networks, both services continuously scan device traffic for unusual activity and compare that behaviour against worldwide threat intelligence.

When a suspicious connection is detected, it is blocked instantly and isolated before it can cause harm – long before you are even aware of it. This is especially helpful for the moments when someone at home accidentally taps a dodgy pop-up on the browser or clicks a malicious link in a group chat.

Broadband Protect Plus goes a step further with zero-day protection, guarding your devices and personal data against new and unknown cyber threats in real time.

This matters because zero-day threats have surfaced even in everyday apps and browsers. They slip past traditional antivirus tools by exploiting software weaknesses before fixes are available.

Broadband Protect Plus subscribers can track the number of threats intercepted directly from the MySingtel app. This gives users a clearer sense of what they may be more vulnerable to.

For instance, if phishing attempts form the bulk of blocked threats, they can take preventive steps such as being more aware of and avoiding unfamiliar links, updating passwords or reviewing device permissions at home.

Singtel Wi-Fi 7 also strengthens security at the hardware level.

All of its HB611 and HB810 routers, modems and mesh extenders – powered by TP-Link and secured with WPA3 encryption – have received the CSA L4, the highest device security rating by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA). CSA L4 is awarded only to devices that pass rigorous, independent testing.

Optimised home network performance

The best Wi-Fi networks are the ones you never have to think about: always online and running smoothly. With Singtel Wi-Fi 7, that seamless experience is powered by constant behind-the-scenes optimisation.

Singtel is the world’s first fixed broadband provider to deploy the TR-369 standard that supports robust end-to-end network management for homes.

From smart appliances to TVs and laptops, Singtel Wi-Fi 7 keeps every device running smoothly by balancing the load across its 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Its backend system constantly checks your Wi-Fi’s health – from signal strength to device load and interference – and fine-tunes it in real time.

It starts with round-the-clock channel optimisation. The network watches for signs of congestion, such as nearby homes using older routers or sources of interference, and automatically steers your Wi-Fi to cleaner, faster channels.

The result? Smoother online gaming and more reliable streaming, especially for apartment-dwellers such as people living in flats and larger condominium developments.

A built-in capacity-management engine also keeps the network stable, even when the entire household is online.

It works by detecting bandwidth-heavy activity – such as 4K streaming, cloud gaming or large downloads – and then balancing the load across TP-Link’s three Wi-Fi bands – 2.4GHz, 5GHz and the latest 6GHz.

Newer devices are also moved to the 6GHz for optimal performance. By allocating more bandwidth to the devices that need it, the broadband can automatically prevent slower or idle devices from clogging up your Wi-Fi.

Singtel’s backend system also continuously collects performance data from your home routers, including signal strength, latency, device connectivity and error logs. This data allows engineers to detect issues swiftly and roll out updates without manual intervention.

In the rare event of a disruption, the system automatically initiates recovery protocols to fix the issue. It checks for unstable bands, reassigns devices, refreshes channels and reboots specific components – restoring connectivity in seconds, often before you even notice a slowdown.

Smarter energy use, 24/7 support

Singtel Wi-Fi 7 does not just deliver your favourite videos and games seamlessly; it also helps households save energy with its new EcoWiFi feature.

The router can scale down to the lower and less power-consuming 2.4GHz band when high bandwidth is not needed, such as when everyone is asleep or when no one is at home.

You can activate EcoWiFi manually or set a daily schedule so your network conserves energy without compromising performance when it is needed most.

Even a single unsafe click on a phishing link can compromise an entire smart home, which makes real-time threat detection necessary. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Singtel extends the same seamless, fuss-free experience to installation and support.

Its all-in pricing ensures you get everything you need in one package – this includes the Wi-Fi 7 router, modem, mesh extenders and, for first-time customers, professional on-site installation.

Singtel’s customer service is available 24/7 via voice calls or chat too, so even a late-night troubleshooting question can be addressed at any hour.

In today’s smart homes, staying connected should not feel like a chore. With intelligent optimisation, built-in protection and seamless performance, Singtel Wi-Fi 7 looks after itself, so you are free to focus on the things you enjoy.

