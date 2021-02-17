Budget 2021 Emerging stronger

Singtel volunteers help seniors catch up on digital front

Singtel volunteer Quek Zikang (left) guiding Mr Tan Kie Hwa at the first Digital Silvers session, held at a Thye Hua Kwan Seniors Activity Centre in Ang Mo Kio last September. The programme aims to help seniors learn how to use digital devices and go online.PHOTO: SINGTEL
While the pandemic has helped to accelerate the pace of digitalisation, this may also lead to groups like seniors being marginalised if they do not catch up with the rest.

To bridge this digital gap, Singtel launched its Digital Silvers programme in September, in which volunteers from the telco help seniors learn how to use digital devices and go online through weekly hands-on sessions at senior activity centres, among other things.

Such skills include learning how to use apps for messaging and video calls, shopping online and using social media apps for entertainment.

The programme aims to help more than 10,000 seniors over the course of two years.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday that Singtel is a "strong corporate advocate for employee volunteerism".

He added: "From supporting children and youth with special needs, to enabling digital inclusion for the older generation, Singtel volunteers have been actively engaging the community they serve."

