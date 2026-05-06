Singtel users to get test notification from SG Alert emergency system at noon on May 10

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Only users on Singtel's network will receive the test alerts at noon on May 10.

SINGAPORE - Mobile users on Singtel’s network will receive an alert on their devices at noon on May 10, as the new mass emergency alert system is being tested.

It will appear as a pop-up notification with the header SG Alert, and will be accompanied by a unique alert tone and vibration pattern lasting up to 10 seconds, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on May 6.

The alert will also appear if a mobile phone is on “do not disturb” or silent modes. SCDF advised the public not to be alarmed.

The public testing is part of the first phase of the roll-out of the SG Alert system, SCDF said. This system will be used during emergencies such as major fires, chemical or terror incidents, to enable the authorities to quickly inform the public to take immediate action to protect themselves.

The launch is in partnership with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency, the Infocomm Media Development Authority and Singtel, SCDF said earlier on April 17.

During the testing on May 10, Singtel users, including foreign visitors on data-only eSIM plans, will receive an alert on their mobile phones, even without being connected to the internet.

Those using GOMO, VIVIFI, Zero1 and ZYM Mobile networks will also receive the test alert.

For older phone models, the alert may appear with a “Presidential alert” header instead of “SG Alert” due to compatibility issues.

The alert will be sent out in English by default, and Mandarin, Malay or Tamil, if it is the user’s preferred mobile language setting.

Mobile users do not need to download any apps or register for any accounts to get the SG Alert.

However, SCDF advised mobile users to update their devices with the latest operating system.

SG Alert is supported on phones running only on Apple iOS 26.4 or later, or Android OS 12 and above, with the latest Google Play system update from Feb 1 onwards.

The alert will be rolled out to StarHub’s network by end-2026, followed by M1’s and SIMBA’s networks by mid-2027.

For more information about SG Alert, visit go.gov.sg/sgalert